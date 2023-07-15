Bilibili Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 26,715 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 116% compared to the average daily volume of 12,387 call options.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.82) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. The firm's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 101.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 39.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Bilibili by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

