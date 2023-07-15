Trade Desk Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 36,853 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 61% compared to the typical volume of 22,898 call options.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,585,451. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $122,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,585,451. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,503 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,790. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 586.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average is $61.33. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

