Traders Buy High Volume of Lucid Group Call Options (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 251,919 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 189% compared to the typical daily volume of 87,249 call options.
In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 265,693,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 286.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.10%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.
