Redfin Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 9,847 call options on the company. This is an increase of 75% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,631 call options.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $1,630,651.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,485.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 252,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. Redfin has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $17.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.08. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 387.26%. The company had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDFN. Compass Point raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered Redfin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.76.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

