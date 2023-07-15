United Microelectronics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 72,164 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,648% compared to the average daily volume of 1,520 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on UMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 117.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 865,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 210.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 196,429 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 26.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

United Microelectronics stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 5.36%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

