Nikola Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 169,722 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the average volume of 109,847 call options.

Nikola Stock Performance

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $2.25 on Friday. Nikola has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.25 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,332.76% and a negative return on equity of 143.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nikola will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKLA. TD Cowen cut Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

In related news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,884,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

