The Carlyle Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,948 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 83% compared to the average volume of 2,152 call options.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $34.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

