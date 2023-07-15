Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$75.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IMO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$78.80.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE IMO opened at C$64.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.96. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$53.43 and a 12 month high of C$79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.90.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Free Report ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C$0.21. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 9.2651622 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.