CIBC Upgrades Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) to “Outperform”

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$60.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$37.00. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CSFB lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$36.00 target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.17.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

LB opened at C$43.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$32.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$28.23 and a 52-week high of C$48.23.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$257.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.70 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0972389 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.