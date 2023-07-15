MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MEG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of MEG Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$24.14.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

TSE MEG opened at C$22.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.17. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.91 and a twelve month high of C$23.85. The stock has a market cap of C$6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.76.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.07). MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.1465517 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.