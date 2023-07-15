Raymond James Cuts TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$13.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CSFB lowered TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.50.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$13.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$10.63 and a twelve month high of C$18.45.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.80 million. TransAlta Renewables had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 14.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7003155 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 324.14%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

