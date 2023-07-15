Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Cut to C$9.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s previous close.

OBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on Obsidian Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of OBE stock opened at C$8.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$699.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.55. Obsidian Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.05 and a twelve month high of C$13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47.

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$180.90 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 68.14% and a net margin of 107.79%. Research analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post 1.7777778 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

