CSFB Lowers TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) to Neutral

CSFB cut shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$14.50.

RNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.50.

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$13.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$10.63 and a one year high of C$18.45.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.80 million. TransAlta Renewables had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7003155 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 324.14%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

