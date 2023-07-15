National Bankshares Raises MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$70.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYFree Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$71.83.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

TSE:MTY opened at C$64.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$49.50 and a 1-year high of C$73.50.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$286.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.70 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.6607595 EPS for the current year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

