Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.88.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

TSE:SGY opened at C$7.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.46. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.68 and a 12 month high of C$10.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28. The stock has a market cap of C$765.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$161.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.40 million. Surge Energy had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 44.74%. Equities analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.8800475 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.