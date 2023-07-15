Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Cut to C$47.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on STLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$48.00 price objective on Stelco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stelco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.63.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Stock Performance

Shares of TSE STLC opened at C$45.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.39. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$30.49 and a 1 year high of C$60.57.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.