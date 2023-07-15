BMO Capital Markets Lowers Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Price Target to C$13.00

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s current price.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FEC stock opened at C$10.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$928.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Frontera Energy has a one year low of C$9.00 and a one year high of C$14.30.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$338.57 million during the quarter. Frontera Energy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontera Energy will post 2.2304609 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.