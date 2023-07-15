Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

TSE:ERF opened at C$19.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.83. Enerplus has a one year low of C$15.33 and a one year high of C$25.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.02. Enerplus had a net margin of 48.70% and a return on equity of 117.48%. The company had revenue of C$558.75 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 3.1583199 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

