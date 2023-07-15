Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$82.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.25.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$74.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$76.40. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$61.05 and a 12 month high of C$84.25.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.48 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.9403315 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.70%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Natural Resources

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total value of C$4,527,600.00. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

