Cormark Increases Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Price Target to C$2.45

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$2.25 to C$2.45 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 188.24% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Cathedral Energy Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of CET stock opened at C$0.85 on Thursday. Cathedral Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.56 and a twelve month high of C$1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$206.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.58.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services ( TSE:CET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$128.52 million for the quarter. Cathedral Energy Services had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cathedral Energy Services will post 0.1769723 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.