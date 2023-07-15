Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE CET opened at C$0.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.03. The stock has a market cap of C$206.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.58. Cathedral Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.56 and a twelve month high of C$1.52.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services ( TSE:CET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$128.52 million for the quarter. Cathedral Energy Services had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cathedral Energy Services will post 0.1769723 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

