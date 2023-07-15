Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Price Target Raised to C$2.00

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.
Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance
TSE CET opened at C$0.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.03. The stock has a market cap of C$206.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.58. Cathedral Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.56 and a twelve month high of C$1.52.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.
