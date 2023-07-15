Stifel Nicolaus Trims Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Target Price to C$40.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ATZ has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Aritzia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.13.

Aritzia Stock Down 2.4 %

TSE ATZ opened at C$26.37 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$24.50 and a 12 month high of C$55.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

About Aritzia

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.08. Aritzia had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of C$637.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.4561037 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

