Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Lowered to C$46.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATZ. CIBC dropped their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered shares of Aritzia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.13.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$26.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$24.50 and a 1 year high of C$55.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.79.

About Aritzia

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.08. Aritzia had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of C$637.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.70 million. Analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.4561037 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.