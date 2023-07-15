Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Lowered to C$46.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.44% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATZ. CIBC dropped their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered shares of Aritzia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.13.
Aritzia Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Aritzia stock opened at C$26.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$24.50 and a 1 year high of C$55.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.79.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
