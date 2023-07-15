ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives C$50.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACO.X. CSFB lowered their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

TSE:ACO.X opened at C$38.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.40. The stock has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$37.95 and a 1 year high of C$48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

