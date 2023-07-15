Brokerages Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT at $32.40

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $976.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The company had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

