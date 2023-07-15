Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives $32.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Trustmark from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $38.47.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

(Get Free Report

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.