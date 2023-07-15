Brokerages Set United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Target Price at $31.40

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UCBI shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens began coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 34.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 26.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,380,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,468,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,245,000 after purchasing an additional 250,568 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Price Performance

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.98.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $241.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 35.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

