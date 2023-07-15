CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives $341.83 Average PT from Brokerages

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $350.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total transaction of $48,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

CACI stock opened at $346.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CACI International has a 12 month low of $245.32 and a 12 month high of $355.51.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.28. CACI International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

