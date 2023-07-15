Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives $3.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.10 to $0.65 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amyris from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Amyris

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amyris by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 726,367 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Amyris by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,090,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 54,223 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Amyris by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.22. Amyris has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amyris will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc operates as a biotechnology company in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It creates, manufactures, and commercializes consumer products and ingredient, including clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products; and ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

