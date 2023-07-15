Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives $15.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROIC. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 66,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,342,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,719 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 235,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 941,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.
