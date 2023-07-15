Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives $15.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROIC. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 66,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,342,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,719 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 235,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 941,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

