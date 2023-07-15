Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives $33.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.
In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 238.30%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
