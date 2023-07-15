Analysts Set Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Price Target at $61.80

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

JBAXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Julius Bär Gruppe Price Performance

Shares of JBAXY opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory mandates, discretionary mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, structured products, family office services, pension, asset servicing, real estate advisory and financing, wealth planning, structured Lombard and equity, and private debt solutions.

