Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives $7.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WVE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 450.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 167,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 274.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 308,966 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 457.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ WVE opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $397.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Free Report

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.