Emma Walmsley Buys 9 Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Emma Walmsley bought 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,307 ($16.81) per share, for a total transaction of £117.63 ($151.33).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Emma Walmsley purchased 9 shares of GSK stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,380 ($17.75) per share, for a total transaction of £124.20 ($159.78).

On Thursday, May 11th, Emma Walmsley purchased 9 shares of GSK stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,454 ($18.71) per share, for a total transaction of £130.86 ($168.35).

GSK Stock Down 0.7 %

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,320.20 ($16.98) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80. GSK plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,152.25 ($27.69). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,387.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,425.67. The firm has a market cap of £54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,211.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31.

GSK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 5,137.61%.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.01) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($20.26) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.87) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.26) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,590 ($20.46).

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

