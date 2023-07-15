Andrew Beach Buys 43 Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Beach bought 43 shares of SThree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £146.63 ($188.64).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SThree alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Andrew Beach acquired 38 shares of SThree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.15) per share, with a total value of £152 ($195.55).

On Friday, May 12th, Andrew Beach acquired 37 shares of SThree stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 403 ($5.18) per share, with a total value of £149.11 ($191.83).

SThree Stock Performance

LON:STEM opened at GBX 342.50 ($4.41) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 372.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 406.78. SThree plc has a 52 week low of GBX 325 ($4.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 492 ($6.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £460.66 million, a P/E ratio of 856.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About SThree

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.79) target price on shares of SThree in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets worldwide. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract work, as well as for executive and c-suites roles. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.