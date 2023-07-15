Roger Stott Acquires 48 Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Roger Stott purchased 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 310 ($3.99) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($191.43).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Roger Stott purchased 48 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 317 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £152.16 ($195.75).

On Thursday, May 11th, Roger Stott purchased 46 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 321 ($4.13) per share, with a total value of £147.66 ($189.97).

AJ Bell Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:AJB opened at GBX 323.40 ($4.16) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2,310.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 318.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 333.57. AJ Bell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 243.80 ($3.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 404.07 ($5.20).

AJ Bell Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is 5,714.29%.

AJB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Numis Securities increased their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 488 ($6.28) to GBX 490 ($6.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 300 ($3.86) to GBX 370 ($4.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AJ Bell to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($3.99) to GBX 340 ($4.37) in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

