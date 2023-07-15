Insider Buying: FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Acquires 170 Shares of Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Sheila Flavell acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 587 ($7.55) per share, with a total value of £997.90 ($1,283.80).

FDM Group Stock Performance

Shares of FDM stock opened at GBX 592 ($7.62) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 642.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 724.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.44. FDM Group has a one year low of GBX 558 ($7.18) and a one year high of GBX 990 ($12.74). The firm has a market cap of £648.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1,909.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDM shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FDM Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.87) to GBX 840 ($10.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

