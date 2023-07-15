Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Insider Buys £3,861 in Stock

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) insider Kim Mary McFarland acquired 2,340 shares of Ninety One Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £3,861 ($4,967.19).
Kim Mary McFarland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 7th, Kim Mary McFarland purchased 37,331 shares of Ninety One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £61,222.84 ($78,763.46).
Ninety One Group Stock Performance
Shares of N91 opened at GBX 167.30 ($2.15) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 169.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 184.32. Ninety One Group has a 12 month low of GBX 155.10 ($2.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 223.20 ($2.87). The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 929.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35.
Ninety One Group Increases Dividend
About Ninety One Group
Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.
