Jonathan Murphy Sells 104,817 Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Murphy sold 104,817 shares of Assura stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.59), for a total value of £48,215.82 ($62,029.87).
Jonathan Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 5th, Jonathan Murphy purchased 294 shares of Assura stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($192.90).
Shares of LON AGR opened at GBX 46.56 ($0.60) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,164.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.26. Assura Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 43.12 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 71.60 ($0.92). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.84.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.84) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 57 ($0.73) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 60.75 ($0.78).
Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Warrington, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 31 March 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.
