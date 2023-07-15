Steve Murray Sells 10,091 Shares of Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Stock

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) insider Steve Murray sold 10,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.49), for a total value of £27,346.61 ($35,181.54).

Chesnara Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CSN opened at GBX 273.50 ($3.52) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £411.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.77 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 277.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 282.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 38.06. Chesnara plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259 ($3.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 334.40 ($4.30).

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

