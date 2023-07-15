Chesapeake Energy Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHK. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.77.

Shares of CHK opened at $81.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.91.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $860,000. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 63,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

