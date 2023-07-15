Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinix in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.87. The consensus estimate for Equinix’s current full-year earnings is $26.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.65 EPS.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equinix’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.16 earnings per share.

Equinix Stock Up 0.5 %

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $801.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $805.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $754.26 and its 200 day moving average is $721.21. The stock has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $806.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Equinix by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total value of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,126.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.47%.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.