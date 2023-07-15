Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Flowserve Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Flowserve Trading Down 2.1 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,952,000 after acquiring an additional 160,054 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,754,000 after acquiring an additional 279,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,485,000 after buying an additional 88,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Flowserve by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,920,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,564,000 after buying an additional 1,864,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $163,840,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

About Flowserve

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.