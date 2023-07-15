Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hexcel Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hexcel in a report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $76.11 on Thursday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 838.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after buying an additional 6,084,592 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,847,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,738,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 780,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 525,820 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

