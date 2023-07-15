Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MUR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

NYSE:MUR opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.36. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Aventail Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $53,608,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,153,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,603,000 after buying an additional 1,293,865 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,706,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,414,000 after buying an additional 1,115,746 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $43,711,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 487.9% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,165,000 after buying an additional 1,013,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

