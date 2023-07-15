Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS.
Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.
Murphy Oil Stock Down 5.0 %
NYSE:MUR opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.36. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Aventail Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $53,608,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,153,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,603,000 after buying an additional 1,293,865 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,706,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,414,000 after buying an additional 1,115,746 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $43,711,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 487.9% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,165,000 after buying an additional 1,013,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.
About Murphy Oil
Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Murphy Oil
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.