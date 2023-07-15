National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$136.58 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 17.66%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Raymond James cut Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.85.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$28.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.71. The stock has a market cap of C$2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.95. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$10.75 and a one year high of C$29.44.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

