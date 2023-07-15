National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Altius Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALS. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Altius Minerals Stock Up 0.9 %

ALS stock opened at C$21.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$15.78 and a 12 month high of C$24.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.92.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$22.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.80 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 31.20%.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Articles

