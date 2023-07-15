Zacks Research Comments on Waste Connections, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNFree Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a research report issued on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE WCN opened at C$187.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$185.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$183.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of C$159.02 and a 52-week high of C$196.65.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.55 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 12.19%.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

About Waste Connections

Get Free Report

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

