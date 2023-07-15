Brokers Offer Predictions for JetBlue Airways Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for JetBlue Airways in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JBLU. Evercore ISI cut JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

JBLU stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 54.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,927,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276,381 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,400 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 19.9% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,685,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,740 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,608,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 98.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

