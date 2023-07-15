Shopify Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (TSE:SHO)

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Shopify in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Zacks Research also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.
Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.94 billion.
Shopify Stock Performance
